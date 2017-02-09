MARIPOSA COUNTY

Crews working quickly in Mariposa as another round of rain starts to roll in

EMBED </>More News Videos

Residents received a couple hours of relief after a downpour of rain caused massive floods and damage to Mariposa. (KFSN)

By
MARIPOSA, Calif. (KFSN) --
Residents received a couple hours of relief after a downpour of rain caused massive floods and damage to Mariposa. Now the county is working quickly before more rain moves into the area again.

"We're cleaning culverts, we're cleaning ditches," said Gary Brown, Mariposa County Engineer.

The county is doing several small fixes-- they have marked areas to alert people of the damaged areas while laying down tarps on an unstable slope near Woodland Elementary School.

Brown said luckily a lot of the water has gone down just a day after several parts of Mariposa were submerged.

"The drought and tree mortality issue that we've been dealing with have exacerbated all these issues."

Mariposa County's history also impacted, crews have laid out tarps at the entrance of the Government Center after water made its way down to the vault which holds county books dating back to the 1800's.

However, for Francis Asbury, history is repeating itself. He lives near the Indian Peak that is now destroyed from last week's storm, and he said it's been damaged before.

"None as bad as this, this one blew the whole side."

Meanwhile, people are grabbing sand bags and getting ready for another round of expected rain.

"Nothing is holding the water back, it's not going into the ground," said Bob Puglizvich, resident.

The county says they hope to make more permanent repairs as soon as they get another break from the rain.

Crews are counting to survey the area for damages, they also remind residents to wear protective clothing during the rain and if they see flooding while driving-- turn around, don't drown.
Related Topics:
weatherfloodingmariposamariposa countystormMariposa
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Flooding continues as another storm looms
MARIPOSA COUNTY
Mariposa County officials getting ready for more storms and possibly more flooding
Downpour causes problems in Mariposa and thousands in damage
Powerful storm destroys bridge in Mariposa County
Man convicted of shooting Mariposa County deputy could spend the next two decades in prison
More mariposa county
WEATHER
ABC30 Fog Tracker
Rain and breezy conditions having positive effect on Valley air quality
Tulare County culverts likely cause of severe damage to woman's driveway
Oakhurst officials keeping close eye on water levels as residents prepare for the next round of storms
More Weather
Top Stories
Tulare County culverts likely cause of severe damage to woman's driveway
Construction worker killed in accident on HWY 17 from Los Banos
ICE protesters block 101 Freeway onramp in downtown LA
Former attorney of Central High coach takes stand during attempts to get case retried
Oakhurst officials keeping close eye on water levels as residents prepare for the next round of storms
US appeals court refuses to reinstate President Trump's temporary travel
Correctional officer in Chowchilla charged with manslaughter and felony child abuse
Show More
Man shot in the head in Southwest Fresno
Woman hit by train in Central Fresno
Flooding continues as another storm looms
Army Will Grant Easement Allowing Dakota Access Pipeline Construction to Resume
Trump Signs 3 Executive Actions on Crime Against Police, Drug Cartels
More News
Top Video
Correctional officer in Chowchilla charged with manslaughter and felony child abuse
Tulare County culverts likely cause of severe damage to woman's driveway
Rain and breezy conditions having positive effect on Valley air quality
Wine Wand claims to make big difference for wine drinkers allergic to histamines and sulfites
More Video