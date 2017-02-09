Crews working quickly in Mariposa as another round of rain starts to roll in

Residents received a couple hours of relief after a downpour of rain caused massive floods and damage to Mariposa. Now the county is working quickly before more rain moves into the area again."We're cleaning culverts, we're cleaning ditches," said Gary Brown, Mariposa County Engineer.The county is doing several small fixes-- they have marked areas to alert people of the damaged areas while laying down tarps on an unstable slope near Woodland Elementary School.Brown said luckily a lot of the water has gone down just a day after several parts of Mariposa were submerged."The drought and tree mortality issue that we've been dealing with have exacerbated all these issues."Mariposa County's history also impacted, crews have laid out tarps at the entrance of the Government Center after water made its way down to the vault which holds county books dating back to the 1800's.However, for Francis Asbury, history is repeating itself. He lives near the Indian Peak that is now destroyed from last week's storm, and he said it's been damaged before."None as bad as this, this one blew the whole side."Meanwhile, people are grabbing sand bags and getting ready for another round of expected rain."Nothing is holding the water back, it's not going into the ground," said Bob Puglizvich, resident.The county says they hope to make more permanent repairs as soon as they get another break from the rain.Crews are counting to survey the area for damages, they also remind residents to wear protective clothing during the rain and if they see flooding while driving-- turn around, don't drown.