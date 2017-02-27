WEATHER

Get the ABC30/AccuWeather app for minute-by-minute forecasting today!

ABC30 has partnered with AccuWeather to help you stay connected to the best in weather! The StormWarn 30 app is switching to the award-winning free ABC30/AccuWeather app featuring the new AccuWeather MinuteCast®, the leading minute-by-minute precipitation forecast, hyper-localized to your exact street address. AccuWeather offers the weather with the same Superior Accuracy™ and immersive experience across Android and iPhone.

Switching is easy. Simply download the free ABC30/AccuWeather app today to receive up-to-the minute weather alerts for your region. Your StormWarn 30 app will shut down on April 15.


ABC30 and AccuWeather offer MinuteCast, providing the only global minute-by-minute precipitation forecast for the Central Valley, right down to your street address. This feature is available for over a dozen countries on three continents.

The app's pleasing design lets you take advantage of your mobile device to present weather data in customizable ways. The app also offers pinpoint location forecasts and saved favorite locations for quick forecasting. AccuWeather's hourly, daily and 15-day forecasts can be integrated with your calendar with localized weather for more than 3 million locations.

Download the free ABC30/AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today! Your StormWarn 30 app will be shut down on April 15.
weather
