Highway 41 closed near Yosemite National Park entrance

CalTrans is reporting that Highway 41 has been closed between Fish Camp and the entrance to Yosemite National Park due to emergency work.If you are traveling to Yosemite National Park from Fresno, take Highway 41 to Oakhurst, then Highway 49 to Highway 140 in Mariposa.The California Highway Patrol said the anticipated re-opening time is March 10th, but noted that date is subject to change.Big Oak Flat Road, Highway 120, has also been closing every night due to storm-related damage -- closing nighttime access to the Valley via the northern route.The Highway 140, or El Portal Road, entrance to the park remains open.