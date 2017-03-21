San Joaquin River flowing fast after heavy rain this winter and melting snow

After heavy rain in the months of January and February the water levels are high and the current is moving fast along the San Joaquin River.The water release from Friant Dam has some business owners who rely on the river monitoring the conditions."The water can be deceptive and so now we have high flows of about 7,500 cubic foot per second. A normal flow on this river would be anywhere from three to five hundred depending on the water releases," said Steve Starcher, Fresno River Sports Center.Starcher is the Executive Director of Fresno River Sports Center; the program promotes water safety, health, and fitness activities such as paddling, and kayaking on the San Joaquin River.But the water is over flowing at places like Skaggs Bridge Park making access to the river difficult for Starcher and his customers, so he has to move activities up the river."We have to be really cautious where we do field trips, we do a lot of field trips at Lost Lake Park-- and that park is closed, so we're moving those up to Millerton Lake."Starcher said business usually picks up during the first week of April. So in the meantime he will have to wait a few more weeks to see if the customers will increase or if the increase water levels will keep them away."You know we've lost some but, you know, in the recreation business you go with the flow. There has been some economic impact to us but we are moving quite a bit of our programs."