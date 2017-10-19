STABBING

Woman admits to stabbing her mother to death

EMBED </>More Videos

Melissa Bal told officers she viciously stabbed her mother over and over again. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A Dos Palos woman who phoned in her own mother's murder, says she killed her mom as part of a satanic sacrifice.

Melissa Bal told officers she viciously stabbed her mother over and over again. She described not feeling anything even as the victim begged for her life.

Officers found Lydia Bal lying in a pool of blood inside her trailer along Highway 33. Autopsy reports indicate she had been stabbed at least 20 times. Melissa told officers she was "called" to kill her mom and she could not stop herself.

The suspect also told dispatchers she had a history of mental illness, including depression.

"Shocking, unbelievable, amazing--you can say any word you want. You still can't describe it for someone to have no emotions and you know, and take their mother away," said David Marshall.

The suspect told investigators her mother was asleep at the time and that she used a kitchen knife in the attack.

Melissa had recently moved in with her parents after living in San Diego.
A Merced County Court Commissioner has ordered her to undergo a psychiatric evaluation. Those findings will be presented at her next court date in November.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
stabbingtrialmurderMercedCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
STABBING
2nd arrest made in 2016 motel murder
Former OC teacher found stabbed to death in Jamaica
Police: Mom stabs boyfriend found naked on daughter
Fresno Police officer stabbed, suspect in custody
More stabbing
Top Stories
Former Valley teacher arrested for child molestation
Tulare County creates high risk team to prevent deadly domestic violence incidents
Downtown Fresno plays big role in Fresno's long-shot bid to become Amazon's second headquarters
Mom of 2-year-old girl hurt by bull: She was 'covered in blood'
Estimated California wildfire losses top $1 billion, insurance commissioner says
Tulare County judge sentenced a South Valley teen for pulling the trigger in a drive by shooting
Small brush fire causes traffic problems in Oakhurst
Activist arrested for Fulton Street vandalism
Show More
Former Fresno Adventist Academy teacher arrested on child molestation charges
Some evacuations lifted for Santa Cruz Mountains wildfire
Authorities released the name of the suspect shot and killed by Atwater police
Gold Star family not angry at Trump for late promise
New bill requires bartenders to receive training to help reduce drunk driving accidents
More News
Top Video
Tulare County creates high risk team to prevent deadly domestic violence incidents
Children in Hanford have a new interactive place to learn
Travelers booking trips where the true purpose is to 'get lost'
Former Valley teacher arrested for child molestation
More Video