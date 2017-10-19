Woman admits to stabbing her mother to death

A Dos Palos woman who phoned in her own mother's murder, says she killed her mom as part of a satanic sacrifice.Melissa Bal told officers she viciously stabbed her mother over and over again. She described not feeling anything even as the victim begged for her life.Officers found Lydia Bal lying in a pool of blood inside her trailer along Highway 33. Autopsy reports indicate she had been stabbed at least 20 times. Melissa told officers she was "called" to kill her mom and she could not stop herself.The suspect also told dispatchers she had a history of mental illness, including depression."Shocking, unbelievable, amazing--you can say any word you want. You still can't describe it for someone to have no emotions and you know, and take their mother away," said David Marshall.The suspect told investigators her mother was asleep at the time and that she used a kitchen knife in the attack.Melissa had recently moved in with her parents after living in San Diego.A Merced County Court Commissioner has ordered her to undergo a psychiatric evaluation. Those findings will be presented at her next court date in November.