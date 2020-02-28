1 killed, 2 in hospital after shooting in Livingston

Livingston Police say three people have been shot. One of the victims has died from their injuries.

The shooting took place just after 7:30 p.m. Thursday night near Balmoral Court and Hammatt Avenue.

The two other victims were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are not known right now.

No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting.

(This story is developing. Please stay with Action News for updates)
