1 killed in single-vehicle crash in Madera County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person is dead after their car crashed into a fence in Madera County on Friday afternoon.It happened just before 2:30 p.m.California Highway Patrol officers say the driver of a Suzuki Grand Vitara was traveling eastbound on Avenue 7 near Road 35 when they lost control of the vehicle. The car crashed into a fence and went across a field near railroad tracks where it caught fire.The driver was partially ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. Their name has not been released.Officers say the driver was traveling fast, but unsure of the speed.The cause of the crash is under investigation. It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor.