FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced police are investigating a suspected DUI hit and run crash that left one person dead.It happened around 7:30 Saturday night in the area of V and 9th Streets and shut down that intersection for hours.Officers say at least three vehicles were involved, including one that hit a power pole.One person was killed and another suffered serious injuries.Investigators say they do have a suspect in custody.