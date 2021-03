EMBED >More News Videos The trail has been a favorite for tourists for 33 years.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Spring is in full swing for some parts of the Central Valley.SkyView 30 flew over Hillcrest Farms in Reedley to capture a look at the blooming blossoms.Hillcrest Farms is offering rides on the Blossom Trail train. Rides are available the first three weekends of March from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm.Tickets are just $4 a person and $5 during Railfest on March 20 and March 21.Local vendors will set up outside for families to grab lunch after their train ride.Parking is free.