Traffic disrupted after pedestrian killed at Highway 99 and Ashlan in Fresno

A pedestrian has been killed after being hit by a vehicle in northwest Fresno.

The crash happened on the southbound lane of Highway 99 and Ashlan just before 7 pm.


The California Highway Patrol is at the scene and investigating the incident.

Some lanes of the freeway have been shut down, and drivers will face delays for the next two hours. the CHP says.


(This story is developing and will be updated.)
