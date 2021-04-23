CA public school enrollment declined during 2020-2021 school year, data shows

Overall enrollment was down across the state by more than 160,000 students during the 2020-2021 academic year.
Data also shows 88% of the drop in enrollment occurred in Kindergarten to sixth grade.
In Central California, enrollment at the Fresno Unified School District is down by 962 students.
The Department of Education compiled the report from data submitted annually by local educational agencies.
Under California law enacted during the pandemic, school districts will not experience a decline in revenues due to these enrollment figures.