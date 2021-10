Pine Ridge Elementary School allows 'maskless recess periods'

EMBED >More News Videos The CDC says fully vaccinated people don't need to wear masks in most settings anymore, but California still has a mask mandate. Dr. Mark Ghaly explains why, and what might change come June 15.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Another Central Valley school is allowing children to be outside class without wearing a mask.Pine Ridge Elementary School in Auberry is the latest school to start "maskless recess periods" beginning Thursday.It means both students and teachers will not be required to wear face-coverings while outdoors and socially distanced at recess breaks.While indoors, kids and staff are still required to keep wearing their masks.In a note to Pine Ridge parents, the superintendent said the policy change is based on new guidance provided by Fresno County health officials.On Monday, the Merced Union High School District also implemented an outdoor mask-free policy