Merced Union High School District changing face mask policy

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A North Valley school district is telling students the mask requirement will ease, starting Monday.The superintendent for Merced Union High School District sent a notice to families on Friday, saying the Merced County Health Department lifted the mandate requiring face coverings while outdoors.Starting next week, students and staff in the district are no longer required to wear a mask outside of classrooms or office buildings.Administrators are still asking everyone on campus to avoid gathering in groups and continue to practice social distancing on school property.Masks will still be required indoors.