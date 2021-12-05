82-year-old woman killed in Tulare crash

An 82-year-old woman was killed in a crash in Tulare on Saturday morning.

Police say the crash happened at about 11:20 am in the area of Tulare Avenue and Cherry Street.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash - a grey Infiniti sedan and a red Toyota sedan.

According to police, the Infiniti was traveling westbound on Tulare and hit the Toyota on its passenger side.

The 82-year-old woman was sitting in the back passenger seat of the Toyota. She was severely injured and died at the hospital.

The driver and front passenger of the Toyota were also hospitalized.

The occupants of the Infiniti were not injured.

Police say they are investigating the incident.

If you have information about the crash, you are urged to contact the Tulare Police Department or contact Officer Veracruz at 559-685-2300.
