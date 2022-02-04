Governor Gavin Newsom responds to death of Fowler police sergeant

"Jennifer and I send our heartfelt sympathies to all the family members, friends and fellow officers at the Fowler Police Department grieving the untimely loss of Sergeant Duron. His 14 years of dedicated service has changed lives for the better and made an indelible impact on the community of Fowler."

FOWLER, Calif. (KFSN) -- Capitol flags were flown at half-staff in honor of a Fowler police sergeant who passed away from COVID-19 complications on Wednesday.Governor Gavin Newsom shared his condolences to all who knew Sgt. Arthur Duron.Duron is a 46-year-old husband and father of four who served 14 years with the Fowler Police Department.Thursday night, the governor released the following statement: