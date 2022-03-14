Fresno Fairgrounds hosts 69th annual Fresno County science fair

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's all about science at the Fresno Fairgrounds.The week of March 14, Fresno County's best will take part in the 69th annual Fresno County Science Fair inside the Commerce Building.Two hundred 6th-12th grade students have registered projects in a variety of categories and divisions.Students will compete to take home ribbons, medals, trophies and special awards.The top four individual winners from the Senior Division will go on to represent the regional fair at the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair, which will be held in Atlanta on May 8 through May 13.