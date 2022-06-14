4 displaced from Central Fresno home by attic fire

Four people are out of their home after an attic fire in central Fresno.It was first reported after 12:30 on Tuesday morning at a home on Peralta Way and Delno.Firefighters found smoke coming from the attic and were able to put out the flames before they spread.The cause is under investigation, but crews believe it may have been electrical.Firefighters say residents heard a loud pop and the power went off before the smoke was seen.