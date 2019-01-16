A 12-year-old is recovering at the hospital after she was mistakenly shot. Fresno Police say a group of men were fighting in the middle of Barton Ave, fired several shots, and some went into a nearby house. Girl was hit in the torso. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/YoKcegwn0i — Christina Fan (@ChristinaABC30) January 17, 2019

A 12-year-old girl was shot in the torso after a fight between a group of men turned into a shooting outside her home, according to Fresno Police.Investigators say they were called to a home on South Barton Avenue near Grove just before 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday. By the time they arrived, everyone had cleared out from the street.The girl was taken to Community Regional Medical Center where she is expected to survive.Authorities are still searching for possible suspects.