CHILD SHOT

12-year-old girl mistakenly shot while inside home in Southeast Fresno

EMBED </>More Videos

12-year-old girl shot while inside home in Southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A 12-year-old girl was shot in the torso after a fight between a group of men turned into a shooting outside her home, according to Fresno Police.



Investigators say they were called to a home on South Barton Avenue near Grove just before 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday. By the time they arrived, everyone had cleared out from the street.

The girl was taken to Community Regional Medical Center where she is expected to survive.

Authorities are still searching for possible suspects.
This story will be updated.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child shotshootingFresno - Southeast
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CHILD SHOT
Jazmine Barnes' mom speaks out about the suspects following arrest
SEARCH FOR A KILLER: Timeline
8-year-old accidentally shot with rifle in Madera County
Man 'intentionally' killed 7-year-old girl while leaving Walmart, her mom says
More child shot
Top Stories
First major storm of year hits the Foothills, Mariposa County
Man struck by hit-and-run driver dies from injuries
Local PG&E crews prepare for damage caused by high wind speeds
Highway 140 closes as crews brace for possible flooding, mudslides from storm
Plea deal reached for man charged as accessory in death of Clovis educator
Pot deliveries OK'd into California communities that ban sales
Central Valley Transfer Coalition giving animals a second chance on life
Fired Tulare Police Chief Wes Hensley to get job back
Show More
Fresno Unified releases video of scuffle between board member and student
Fresno State president shares vision for new spring semester and beyond
Winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Southeast Fresno
Rockslide shuts down Malibu Canyon Road, injures 1
Snow leaves plane in tail-stand at Truckee Tahoe Airport
More News