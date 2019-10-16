crime

12-year-old Merced student arrested for threatening to blow up local middles schools



FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 12-year-old Hoover Middle School student was arrested after he threatened to blow up local middle schools in Merced, police say.

School resource officer Brian Saelee learned of the threat Tuesday, and officials confirmed the student had used a school computer to research bomb-making, purchasing plane tickets and terrorist attacks of the past.

Merced Police's bomb unit did not find evidence of bomb-making materials in the student's home. The 12-year-old was later evaluated by mental health professionals.

The student was booked into the Iris Garrett Juvenile Justice Center on several charges.
