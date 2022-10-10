Alleged DUI driver crashes into a power pole and fire hydrant in Central Fresno

An alleged DUI driver will likely face charges after crashing into a power pole and fire hydrant in Central Fresno.

It happened before 1 am on Monday at Fresno Street and Floradora Avenue.

Police have not said what led to the crash, but the driver lost control and hit the pole and hydrant.

Fresno Fire shut off the water to the hydrant.

PG &E crews were called out to repair the pole, which closed down northbound Fresno Street between Olive and McKinley for several hours.

No major power outages were reported in the area, and no one was hurt in the crash.