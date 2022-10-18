Fresno woman who barely misses billion-dollar jackpot claims $4M prize

The Fresno woman who bought a Mega Millions lottery ticket from a Vons in Northeast Fresno has finally claimed her $4.2 million prize.

Sara Bailey hit five correct numbers in the July drawing after buying ten tickets from the Vons on Cedar Avenue and Shepherd Avenue.

Even though she didn't win the jackpot, she still won $4.2 million.

Bailey said her heart sank when she saw that she didn't get the mega number, but quickly realized she was still a big winner.

She had no idea her prize was more than $4 million.

Bailey says she plans to give part of the prize money to her parents to help in their retirement.

She also wants to donate to charity and then will most likely go on a vacation.