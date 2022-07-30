Winning Mega Millions ticket for over $4 million sold at northeast Fresno Vons

Valley stores have been extremely busy selling tickets, and some spots are considered to be 'lucky' because of past winnings.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Check your tickets!

According to the California Lottery, a winning ticket worth $4,234,962 was sold at a store in northeast Fresno.

The ticket was sold at the Vons at Cedar and Shepherd.

It was the only ticket sold in California to match all five numbers.

The winner matched five of the winning numbers, but not the mega ball number.

One ticket for over $1 billion was sold in Illinois, officials confirmed to ABC News.

That jackpot was the third largest, behind $1.5 billion prizes won in 2018 and 2016.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are a staggering 1 in 302.5 million.