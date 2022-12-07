Real ID travel concerns among undocumented community

Jesus Pineda has lived in the United States since he was 15 years old.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Jesus Pineda has lived in the United States since he was 15 years old.

He is a farmer in the Central Valley, who has been trying to become a legal resident since 1993.

The Department of Homeland Security, or DHS, plans to require a Real ID for air travel within the United States.

To secure one, you need to provide proof of citizenship or legal residency.

Although, undocumented people can still travel with a passport from the country they were born in.

For Jesus, he fears this will increase the risk of being picked up by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's, or ICE.

"In general as a community we are going to become vulnerable and we're going to become targeted because now our documents aren't valid." says Jesus.

On Monday, DHS extended the Real ID deadline until May of 2025.

Jesus- is an advocate for National Latino Farmers and Ranchers- and travels to Washington DC.

When the deadline hits- it will be harder for him to pursue his advocacy work.

"Yes, it frustrates me but it just motivates me to keep working," Jesus explains.

Fresno attorney, Joshua Longoria, has been practicing immigration law for 5 years.

He is a Dinuba native and feels the Real ID requirements may make some travelers fearful, impacting local economies.

"I know there are a lot of individuals that are impacted by this and that's my main worry about what kind of restrictions we have on the individuals here but because of the uncertainty it's not really clear how much of a financial impact this would have." says Joshua.

The Real ID law was passed in Congress in 2005 on a recommendation from the 9/11 Commission.

It is to ensure people are who they say they claim to be.