Fresno State Bulldogs enjoy Hollywood treatment ahead of Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KFSN) -- After the biggest turnaround in program history, the Fresno State football team was able to enjoy the spoils of their season.

The Bulldogs have been enjoying some pre-game festivities in Los Angeles this week ahead of the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl.

"You know, I've never been down here to experience it with the guys. It's pretty, pretty awesome," said Evan Williams, senior safety.

"I mean, you know, these guys right here. Everyone's excited to be down here. You know, it's been cool to get the week to hang out with my guys one last time before a lot of the seniors take off. So it's been fun all around," added Erik Brooks, a senior wide receiver.

The team also got a shoutout from the namesake of the bowl game during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday night.

"Who is excited to be playing in the Jimmy Kimmel Bowl?" Kimmel asked the team.

"Obviously, if you're staying at the Jimmy Kimmel site, then you're obviously in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl and had a pretty successful season," said senior quarterback Jake Haener.