13-year-old missing Dinuba teen has been found

The Dinuba Police Department says 13-year-old Estefani Gordillo has been found safe.

Police would share any further details other than that she was found in Orange Cove.

---
Dinuba Police are looking for a 13-year-old girl who has gone missing or may have run away.

They say they received reports of Estefani Gordillo being missing on Wednesday evening.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call the Dinuba Police Department at 591-5911.
