14-year-old arrested at Visalia school for making criminal threats

A 14-year-old boy was arrested at a Visalia school on Thursday for making criminal threats.The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to Creekside Community School on Road 160 in Visalia.They say the boy was being disruptive in class and then made the threat against his school's students and staff.Deputies took him into custody and booked him at the Tulare County Juvenile Detention Facility without incident.