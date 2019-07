FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Madera County Sheriff's deputies arrested a 15-year-old student after he made threats against Coarsegold Elementary School.School officials reported the threat to deputies Tuesday morning.Investigators identified the suspect. Deputies did not find any firearms, ammunition or other weapons on the student's property.Officials say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Madera County Sheriff's Office at 559-675-7770.