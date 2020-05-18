A 15-year-old boy has been killed in a crash in Merced County.
The accident happened at Bradbury Rd. and Clausen Rd. northwest of Delhi just before 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.
The CHP says the teen was riding a Kawasaki motorcycle north on Clausen approaching Bradbury when he ran a stop sign at the intersection.
He was broadsided by a big rig heading east on Bradbury and died at the scene.
The victim is from Turlock, and authorities say he was not wearing a helmet.
The 28-year-old big rig driver was not hurt. He stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
Drugs or alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash.
15-year-old boy riding motorcycle killed in Merced County crash
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News