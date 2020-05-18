15-year-old boy riding motorcycle killed in Merced County crash

A 15-year-old boy has been killed in a crash in Merced County.

The accident happened at Bradbury Rd. and Clausen Rd. northwest of Delhi just before 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The CHP says the teen was riding a Kawasaki motorcycle north on Clausen approaching Bradbury when he ran a stop sign at the intersection.

He was broadsided by a big rig heading east on Bradbury and died at the scene.

The victim is from Turlock, and authorities say he was not wearing a helmet.

The 28-year-old big rig driver was not hurt. He stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Drugs or alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash.
