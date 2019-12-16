16-year-old girl killed while walking home from work in Chicago

CHICAGO -- A 16-year-old girl who was shot in the head on Saturday night died Sunday morning, authorities said.The girl has been identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Angie Monry. ABC 7 has learned that Monroy was a junior at Benito Juarez Community Academy. Monroy was described as a sweet girl who was a cheerleader at the Pilsen high school.Police said Monroy was walking in the 2300-block of South Rockwell Street on her way home from work at about 9:43 p.m. Saturday when she was shot in the head. Police said someone on the street heard gunshots ring out and saw Monroy on the ground.Police said the teen was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition, She was pronounced dead Sunday morning, the medical examiner's office said.Police said they're collecting video from private surveillance cameras and will review that footage for evidence.No one is in custody in the shooting. Area Central detectives are investigating.