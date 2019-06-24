16-year-old suspect detained for Northeast Fresno homicide

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Gunshots rang out at a Northeast Fresno home early Sunday, and by late morning, police said a 22-year-old victim had died.It happened at a birthday gathering at a home on Pico Avenue near Howard around 2:30 a.m. More than 30 people were inside celebrating the birthday of 22-year-old Nicholas Polin, when five uninvited guests showed up, said police chief Jerry Dyer.Polin asked the group to leave, but 10 minutes later, they returned to the home where one them pulled out a gun. The suspect first fired into the ceiling, but when Polin fought with him to retrieve the weapon, he was shot. Polin was taken to the hospital, where he later died.Dyer said a 16-year-old Hispanic male arrived at St. Agnes Medical Center with wounds on his head. Police believe the teen was involved in the struggle with Polin.He has been detained at police headquarters. Dyer said he is a part of a gang.