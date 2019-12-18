17-year-old girl arrested after crashing stolen plane into fence at Fresno Yosemite International Airport

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 17-year-old girl is in custody after authorities say she snuck into a small plane at the Fresno Yosemite International Airport and crashed into a chain-link fence while operating on the airfield Wednesday morning.It happened at around 7:30 a.m. in the General Aviation area of the airport near Shields Avenue and Winery.Officials say the small Beechcraft two-engine plane took out a fence and hit the building that houses Landmark Aviation, a maintenance company.Airport officials say officers found the teen in the pilot's seat, wearing the pilot's headset. The suspect's mother told Action News she hadn't heard from the teen since Tuesday night.No one was injured in the crash.The teen was arrested for theft of an aircraft. She will be booked into the juvenile hall after officers finish questioning her.