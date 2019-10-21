OC fentanyl bust: 18 pounds seized in Santa Ana - enough for 4M doses

By ABC7.com staff
SANTA ANA, Calif. -- Orange County law enforcement is revealing a huge fentanyl seizure - 18 pounds of the drug.

That's enough of the synthetic opioid to create four million lethal doses.

That's half the amount of fentanyl seized in all of 2018, suggesting the drug is quickly growing into a substantial public threat.

This drug bust was in Santa Ana.

According to the California Department of Public Health, deaths in Orange County attributed to fentanyl have risen from 14 five years ago to 93 in 2018.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
santa anaorange countyfentanyldrug bustopioids
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family of murdered Earlimart teen speaks out, demands justice
Firefighters battle massive house fire in Fresno County
Firefighters rescue person from central Fresno house fire
Tornado rips through Dallas, damaging homes and businesses
Fresno murder suspect struggled with substance abuse, pastors say
Man shot by another driver on Highway 180 in Fresno
Man arrested for his 56-year-old mother's murder, Fresno police say
Show More
1 shot in gang-related shooting in northeast Fresno parking lot
Party ends in gunfire at apartment complex near Fresno State
Firefighters rescue man from burning Selma home
3 soldiers killed during training exercise in Georgia
2 years since its reopening, Fulton Street continues to develop
More TOP STORIES News