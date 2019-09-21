2 killed in rollover crash on Highway 168 in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two men have died from their injuries sustained in a rollover crash in Fresno County, according to the California Highway Patrol.The crash occurred on State Route 168 and Shepherd Avenue just after 6:30 p.m.Officers received several calls of a reckless driver traveling eastbound on the highway.CHP Officer Mike Salas says the two men in the vehicle were traveling at a high rate of speed when the car veered off the road. Salas says the driver overcorrected, causing the vehicle to flip several times."It doesn't appear that the passengers were seat belted at the time of the collision," Salas said.The men were ejected from the vehicle and sustained major injuries. The victims, two men in their twenties, were transported to Community Regional Medical Center where they were later pronounced dead.Officers believe the cause of the crash was due to speed. Drugs or alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the collision.