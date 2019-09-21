rollover crash

2 killed in rollover crash on Highway 168 in Fresno County

The victims, two men in their twenties, were transported to Community Regional Medical Center where they were later pronounced dead.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two men have died from their injuries sustained in a rollover crash in Fresno County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred on State Route 168 and Shepherd Avenue just after 6:30 p.m.

Officers received several calls of a reckless driver traveling eastbound on the highway.



CHP Officer Mike Salas says the two men in the vehicle were traveling at a high rate of speed when the car veered off the road. Salas says the driver overcorrected, causing the vehicle to flip several times.

"It doesn't appear that the passengers were seat belted at the time of the collision," Salas said.

The men were ejected from the vehicle and sustained major injuries. The victims, two men in their twenties, were transported to Community Regional Medical Center where they were later pronounced dead.

Officers believe the cause of the crash was due to speed. Drugs or alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the collision.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno countyrollover crashchpfatal crashfresno countycalifornia highway patrol
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ROLLOVER CRASH
2 children killed in rollover crash on I-5 west of Bakersfield
Good Samaritans rescue driver of overturned truck
Sneezing fit blamed for SUV rollover crash and fire
CHP: Car hydroplanes, rolls over on Highway 180
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Construction project will close part of Hwy 41 for next 8 weekends
US to deploy more troops to Saudi Arabia, UAE after oil field attack
First weekend of Hwy 41 construction could impact traffic to weekend events
California boy, 5, needs bone marrow donor
Man accused of molesting teen admits to sex crimes
Third victims testifies against Fresno priest accused of sexual abuse
Man arrested in connection to shooting of UPS worker
Show More
SUV drives through Chicago-area mall, crashes into store; 1 in custody
Protesters take part in global climate strike in downtown Fresno
Program offers resources for students to improve school attendance
Final touches being put on Bitwise 41 in downtown Fresno
Motorcyclist killed in Merced crash, CHP says
More TOP STORIES News