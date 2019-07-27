2 men arrested in Visalia pot bust

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A marijuana grow operation was uncovered in Visalia Friday morning, leading to the arrest of two men.Officers say they received a tIp about the operation at a home on College Avenue and Jennie Street.Investigators found 162 plants and some processed marijuana. Officers discovered the suspects had set up an illegal electricity bypass for power.Mitchell Sanchez, 25, and Sanitago Landeros, 25, from Exeter were arrested on several charges, including utility theft.