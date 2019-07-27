pot bust

2 men arrested in Visalia pot bust

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A marijuana grow operation was uncovered in Visalia Friday morning, leading to the arrest of two men.

Officers say they received a tIp about the operation at a home on College Avenue and Jennie Street.

Investigators found 162 plants and some processed marijuana. Officers discovered the suspects had set up an illegal electricity bypass for power.

Mitchell Sanchez, 25, and Sanitago Landeros, 25, from Exeter were arrested on several charges, including utility theft.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
visaliapot bust
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POT BUST
CDFW officers bust large marijuana grows that threatened South Valley bird habitat
Teens among 16 arrested in massive pot bust in Tulare County
Weed smuggling arrests at LAX surge following legalization
Deputies seize more than 18,000 marijuana plants in Merced County
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Man shot and killed in northwest Fresno
Crews douse fire near Highway 180 in Fresno
Police: Drunk driver crashes into 3 parked cars in Madera
California teens confess to fatally stabbing policeman: Investigators
Show More
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Tulare County crews rescuing 2 people stuck on rock in Kern River
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in shooting
More TOP STORIES News