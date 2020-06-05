fatal shooting

2 men killed, woman injured in shooting outside central Fresno gas station

Two people are dead after a shooting at a central Fresno gas station on Friday morning, police say.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people are dead after a shooting at a central Fresno gas station on Friday morning, police say.

Fresno police officers were called to the Arco station on Olive and Parkway Avenues near Highway 99 around 3:15 am.


Officers found two men in their 20s shot dead outside their car, and a woman in her 40s with a gunshot wound.



Investigators say the three victims were standing outside in the gas station parking lot when a suspect wearing a mask walked up and opened fire.


The woman went into the gas station to ask for help, police say. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

The victims have not been identified.

Police say the suspect ran away from the crime scene on foot. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.
