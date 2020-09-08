Creek Fire

Creek Fire: 2 people burned by blaze remain hospitalized, 2 more released Friday

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two burn victims who were injured in the Creek Fire were released from the hospital on Friday, while two others remain hospitalized.

The four, who were receiving treatment at Community Regional Medical Center, were rescued by the National Guard over the weekend.

RELATED: 214 people airlifted from Mammoth Pool reservoir in daring rescue

Medical staff say all of them are expected to be okay. Three other people have been discharged from CRMC, and two others were released from Clovis Community Hospital.

