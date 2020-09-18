FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A two-year-old boy has died due to a house fire in Tulare County Friday morning.
The Tulare County Sheriff's Office said it happened around 4 am with initial reports saying people were trapped inside the house.
Deputies say a 13-year-old boy, who is a neighbor, was watching the two-year-old and a six-year-old girl overnight as the mother of the children is currently assisting with the SQF Complex Fire.
While the 13-year-old was able to help the six-year-old escape, he wasn't able to get back inside the home because of heavy smoke to get the two-year-old.
The identities of the children have not been released at this time. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
EDITOR'S NOTE: The Tulare County sheriff incorrectly identified the victim as a 4-year old initially, but Tulare County Fire officials later updated the age to 2-years-old.
2-year-old boy killed in house fire in Tulare County
