20-year-old soldier from Fresno found dead in Alaskan barracks

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A USARAK soldier from Fresno was found dead in his Fort Wainwright, Alaska barracks room on Monday.

Spc. Charles Michael Bodey was assigned to the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division's 5th Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment. He was 20 years old.

"Spc. Bodey was an essential member of Blackhawk Squadron over the past two years. He was a dedicated, loyal, and exceptionally skilled soldier, focused on performing the mission to the highest standards," said Lt. Col. Aaron Mock, 5-1 Cavalry commander in a release on Thursday.

"We are extremely saddened that he is no longer with us - he will be missed by the entire Blackhawk family. Our thoughts and prayers are with Spc. Bodey's family and friends as they deal with this loss. Our priority right now is to take care of them, and ensure that they have all the resources they need during this critical time."

Bodey, originally from Fresno, joined the Army in August 2017 and reported to Alaska in December 2017. His awards included the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.

No further details were available and Bodey's cause of death is currently unknown.
