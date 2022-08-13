'Scare the s*** out of her': Shocking new details from 2016 Clovis kidnapping

Sandra Garcia plotted the crime with her cousin, Miguel Carriedo, and two of her sons - Mark and Brandon Roque.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Action News has uncovered disturbing new details from a 2016 kidnapping case that's making news again this week.

A grand jury indictment unsealed on Tuesday claims Sandra Garcia plotted the crime with her cousin, Miguel Carriedo, and two of her sons - Mark and Brandon Roque.

All four of them are in jail because of what's in the documents we unearthed, including a step-by-step plan to kidnap a 13-year-old girl.

Sandra Garcia lived the good life when she dated a wealthy Swedish businessman in 2015 and 2016, according to court documents we found.

She and her four boys moved into the boyfriend's home, but as the number of people in the home grew, so did the tension.

By early 2016, the man asked Garcia to move out. Detectives say that's when she started plotting how to stay.

In a motion to deny bail, prosecutors say she tried and failed to set him up for a DUI and to falsely accuse him of domestic violence.

They say Garcia revealed her final plan in a recorded phone call with her cousin, Miguel Carriedo.

She asked him if he knew "corrupted people", told Carriedo there's no security at the house, and directed him and friends to kidnap her boyfriend's 13-year-old daughter on a day when Garcia scheduled a doctor's appointment for herself.

"It's pretty revealing that this case had been pre-planned, had been worked out where Ms. Garcia would have an alibi," said legal analyst Tony Capozzi.

Capozzi says the details uncovered by Action News could make for a very strong case, especially against Garcia and Carriedo.

The indictment says Garcia hid the girl's phone that day.

It says one of her sons, Mark Anthony Roque, laid in wait with Carriedo inside the home until the girl got back from school.

Court documents claim they grabbed her, taped her face and eyes, threw her in the trunk of a car, and took her to a remote field 20 miles away.

They ripped her clothes, sexually assaulted her with an object and left her partially naked and tied to a pole.

"This is no question an awful crime you would see in make-believe on TV," Capozzi said. "This wasn't make-believe. This was real. Someone's life was in danger."

Sheriff's deputies arrested Garcia, Carriedo, and Mark Roque in 2016, but they got out of jail before prosecutors filed a case against them.

Deputies had to go to Mexico four years later to catch Carriedo again.

Prosecutors are now asking a judge to deny bail for him.

"It's pretty egregious and it's life-threatening, really," Capozzi said. "But the major issue is whether he's a flight risk."

Prosecutors also added a fourth defendant, Brandon Roque, who is also Garcia's son.

Defense attorneys in the case declined our interview request, saying they didn't want to reveal any defense strategies.

If they're convicted on all the charges, all four defendants face a maximum punishment of life in prison without the possibility of parole.