Machine Gun Kelly, JoJo Siwa, Brandy among 2021 AMAs presenters

They'll be joined by Ansel Elgort & Rachel Zegler, Anthony Ramos, Billy Porter, JB Smoove, Liza Koshy, Marsai Martin, Madelyn Cline and Winnie Harlow, producers announced Friday.
This year's fan-voted show, hosted by rapper Cardi B, will take place live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 21, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.
"Oh the pressure on me! They got a lot of pressure," Cardi B, a five-time American Music Award winner and 2018 performer, told "Good Morning America" Friday. "I mean, how can I excite the audience? Should I show my child? No, no, no, I'm now not gonna do that. I don't know, I'm just gonna be myself."
AMA Awards nominees
Olivia Rodrigo, in the first year she's eligible, is the leading nominee with seven nominations, including Artist of the Year and New Artist of the Year. Five-time winner The Weeknd has six nominations, going up against Rodrigo in the Artist of the Year category along with BTS, Ariana Grande, Drake and Taylor Swift. Bad Bunny, R&B newcomer Giveon and Doja Cat each have five nominations.
Swift, who currently holds the record for the most awarded artist in AMA history, could further extend her streak. She is nominated for three awards total, including favorite pop album for "evermore."
The AMAs added new categories this year, including favorite trending song, favorite gospel artist and favorite Latin duo or group. Click here to see a full list of 2021 American Music Awards nominees.
The American Music Awards winners are determined entirely by fans. Nominees were derived from fan interactions like streaming, album sales, song sales and radio airplay between Sept. 25, 2020, and Sept. 23, 2021.
2021 performers
The night will also be filled with showstopping performances. BTS will take the stage with Coldplay for their first live performance of "My Universe."
Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, who just dropped their debut album as Silk Sonic, will open the show, producers announced Thursday. The duo are nominated for Favorite Music Video ("Leave The Door Open"), Favorite Pop Duo or Group and Favorite R&B Song ("Leave The Door Open").
Here's what we know about other performances:
- Six-time AMA winners BTS will take the stage with AMA winner Megan Thee Stallion for the much-anticipated performance of their hit single "Butter." The South Korean boy band is a contender for the top Artist of the Year award, and the Houston-native rapper was nominated in three categories this year.
- 2021's most-nominated artist, singer/songwriter Olivia Rodrigo, makes her AMA debut with a can't-miss performance. She's nominated in seven categories, including Artist of the Year.
- Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean will perform their duet "If I Didn't Love You."
- Kane Brown will perform "One Mississippi" from Tennessee State University.
- New Edition and New Kids on the Block will perform together for the first time.
- Bad Bunny, Tainy and Julieta Venegas will deliver the world premiere performance of "Lo Siento BB:/"
- Diplo will act as the show's musical curator, playing his songs throughout the telecast
- Måneskin will make their U.S. award show debut with a performance of "Beggin'"
- Mickey Guyton will perform "All American"
- Details about Tyler, The Creator's performance were not immediately available
- Walker Hayes will perform "Fancy Like"
- Zoe Wees will perform "Girls Like Us"
- Coldplay and BTS will join forces for their first live performance together of "My Universe"
- Chlöe will perform "Have Mercy"
Don't miss the 2021 American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 21, at 8 p.m. ET/PT | 7 p.m. CT on ABC. Stream the show the next day on Hulu.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.