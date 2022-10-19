2022 California election: Key dates and what to know about ballot drop-off locations, early voting

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Californians will hit the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8 to vote on a number of issues for the General Election.

On election night, ABC30 Action News will bring you local, state and national news updates on our live stream from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Bookmark this page to watch in the video player above, on our mobile apps, or download the ABC30 app to watch on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple and Android TV.

Here's a rundown of key dates and important information.

How long will the polls be open on Election Day?

On November 8, vote centers open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m., many locations will offer early voting and voter services in the days before the election.

Last day to register

California offers Same-Day Voter Registration, but you will need to vote in-person at your county elections office or at a vote center. There, you'll complete the registration and cast a provisional ballot that won't be counted until your registration information can be verified. If you want to vote by mail, the last day to register for the November 8, 2022, General Election is October 24, 2022. You can submit your application at https://registertovote.ca.gov

Vote-by-mail ballot

All California active registered voters will receive a vote-by-mail ballot. Your county elections office will begin mailing ballots no later than October 10, 2022.

What will the ballot include?

7 Ballot Propositions

Statewide candidates for U.S. Senate, Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Secretary of State, Controller, Treasurer, Attorney General, Insurance Commissioner, Member of State Board of Equalization, State Superintendent of Public Instruction

U.S. Representative in Congress, State Senator, State Assembly Member

State Supreme Court Justices, as well as other local candidates and local measures

When's the latest I can return my vote-by-mail ballot?

Return your vote-by-mail ballot by mail with prepaid postage as long as it's postmarked on or before Election Day and received by November 15.

You can also drop it off in-person at a secure ballot drop box, a neighborhood vote center, or your county elections office by 8 p.m. on November 8.

Where can I drop off my vote-by-mail ballot?

Drop-off locations for vote-by-mail ballots should open on October 10 in all California counties. To find a location, click here.

How can I track my ballot?

The state is now offering an online service that allows you to track and receive notifications on the status of your vote-by-mail ballot. You can sign up by heading to WheresMyBallot.sos.ca.gov and opt-in to receive automatic emails, SMS (texts), or voice call notifications about your ballot.

When do early voting locations open?

County elections offices and some vote centers will open as soon as October 10, with more opening as we approach November 8. You can either vote in person or pick up a vote-by-mail ballot at these locations.

How do I find my polling place?

Wondering where you go to vote on Election Day? Go here to find a vote center (polling place) located near you.

Can I still vote if I missed the deadline to register?

The short answer is yes. The state law is known as Conditional Voter Registration which is essentially a safety net for Californians who miss the deadline to register to vote or update their voter registration information for an election. Eligible citizens who need to register or re-register to vote within 14 days of an election can complete this process at their county elections office, polling place or vote center. Your ballot will be counted once your county elections office completes the voter registration verification process. Visit caearlyvoting.sos.ca.gov for a list of early voting locations where you can complete the Same Day Voter Registration Process.

When will we know the results of the election?

Election results begin to return right after the polls close at 8 p.m. on November 8. County election officials will conduct a semifinal official canvass of votes and report those totals to the Secretary of State at least every two hours until completed. On December 16, the Statement of the Vote will occur which is when the Secretary of State finalizes and officially certifies the election results which are then posted on the office's website.

