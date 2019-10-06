murder

21-year-old woman fatally shot in Visalia home, police arrest boyfriend

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 21-year-old woman was shot and killed by her boyfriend at her Visalia home Saturday morning, according to police.

Visalia Police responded to a shots fired call in the area of East Harvard Avenue near Rio Vista Street, where they found the woman had been shot multiple times.

According to police, there was an argument between 20-year-old Anthony David Martin and the victim, that's when he pulled out a gun and fired several rounds and then left the scene.

Investigators arrested Martin in downtown Visalia shortly after the crime.

"We located a firearm today upon the suspect being taken into custody, the detectives are still trying to determine if it was the weapon that was used," said Visalia Police Lt. Andrew Swarthout.

Lab results on the weapon are pending.

Martin was booked into the Tulare County Pre-Trial Facility for a felony murder charge. Officials have classified the homicide as a domestic violence case.

The woman's name has not been released at this time.

If you are the victim of domestic abuse, or you know someone who is, there is help available 24/7. In Fresno County, call the Marjaree Mason Center at (559) 233-4357. In all other locations, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 7997233.

This is a developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
visaliacrimemurdervisaliahomicidedomestic violence
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MURDER
Kim Kardashian speaks out in favor of 'Making a Murderer' subject
DNA technology helped authorities catch Nickey Stane
Murder suspect walks free after ankle monitor repossessed
Exeter officer had dysfunctional relationship with ex-wife: Attorney
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Visalia sexual predator named suspect in Debbie Dorian murder case
US government opens California land to oil, gas drilling
Deputies identify 8-year-old boy killed in Reedley crash
Clovis woman killed in Fresno County crash identified
DNA technology helped authorities catch Nickey Stane
Reports: Witness in Amber Guyger trial shot and killed
Accused sexual predator who terrorized Visalia women 20 years ago appears in court
Show More
Two drunk drivers, two crashes shut down Highway 41 in Fresno
Visalia firefighters clean up water after crash into fire hydrant
Macy's hiring 80,000 employees for holiday season
Ways to enjoy the Big Fresno Fair for cheap
Woman arrested after deputies find 24 pipe bombs in her home
More TOP STORIES News