21-year-old woman fatally shot in Visalia home, police arrest suspect

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 21-year-old woman was shot and killed in a Visalia home Saturday morning, according to police.

Visalia Police responded to a shots fired call in the area of East Harvard Avenue, where they found the woman who had been shot several times.

Investigators arrested 20-year-old Anthony David Martin in downtown Fresno shortly after the crime. Police believe Martin dated the victim and shot her before leaving the scene.

An investigation is underway to determine what led up to the shooting, but officials have classified the homicide as a domestic violence case. Officers recovered what is believed to be the murder weapon, but official lab results are pending.

Martin was booked into the Tulare County Pre-Trial Facility for a felony murder charge.

The woman's name has not been released at this time.

This is a developing story.
