A 27-year-old man has been killed in a shooting in northwest Fresno.Shots were fired at about 7 p.m. at W Fairmont Ave and N Holt Ave.Fresno police say it was triggered by a disturbance between two groups of men. Police are looking for the suspect who fired.After the victim was hit, he ran into his apartment and collapsed, police say.He was rushed to hospital where he died.