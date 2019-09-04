3 injured after fire engine flips on rural Tulare County road: CHP

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three firefighters were injured after the engine they were riding in flipped on a rural Tulare County road, according to the California Highway Patrol.It happened around 8:30 a.m. near Avenue 56 and Road 240 south of Porterville.The CHP says the fire engine flipped on its roof and injuring three firefighters.Two were taken by ambulance to a hospital while the third firefighter was flown.It's unknown at this time where the fire crew is from and how the crash happened.