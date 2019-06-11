3 teens arrested for stabbing of 16-year-old boy in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three teenagers were arrested Monday in connection to a stabbing at Avocado Lake in Fresno County.Fresno County Sheriff's deputies say the 16-year-old victim was stabbed in the back Sunday evening.According to investigators, the victim approached a group of males thinking he knew one of them. The group asked him for his gang affiliation and when the teen said he was not a gang member he was stabbed.18-year-old Fernando Fernandez and 18-year-old Trinidad Loera, as well as another 16-year-old boy, were arrested. They have been booked into the Fresno County Jail on felony charges.The teen's injuries are not considered life-threatening.