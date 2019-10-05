3.6 magnitude quake reported near Colma: USGS

COLMA, Calif. -- Parts of the Bay Area felt a jolt this morning after an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.6 centered near Colma hit at 8:41 a.m., according to the US Geological Survey.

The quake happened along the San Andreas Fault Line.

There are no immediate reports of damage or injuries, but it did rattle a lot of nerves.

KGO-TV reported receiving calls and social media posts from people in San Francisco, Oakland and on the Peninsula who felt it. One person said it shook his entire building.

A resident of South San Francisco reports the jolt knocked down pictures inside his home.

This is a developing story.

