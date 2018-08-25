4-month-old baby drowns in bathtub in Avalon Park

EMBED </>More Videos

A 4-month-old baby drowned in a bathtub in Stoney Island Park after police said the mother was giving the baby a bath and fell asleep.

CHICAGO --
A 4-month-old baby drowned in a bathtub in Avalon Park Friday night after Chicago police said the mother fell asleep while giving the baby a bath.

The baby was discovered in the water in a home in the 8500-block of South Jeffery Avenue. The mother told officers she was giving a child a bath shortly before 11 p.m. and when she woke up an hour later, she found the baby drowned in the water.

The boy was taken to Trinity Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The boy has been identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Omar H. Annabi.

Chicago police and the Cook County Medical Examiner are investigating.

The Department of Child and Family Services is investigating and said they had no prior involvement with the family.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
baby deathdrowningAvalon ParkChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Show More
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
More News