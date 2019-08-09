crash

4-year-old involved in ATV crash in Kings County has died, CHP says

The California Highway Patrol has confirmed that the 4-year-old boy involved in an ATV crash in Kings County has passed away.

By Paige McIntyre and Hayley Salazar
The boy has been identified as Francisco Aguilar.

The crash happened in the area of Yokut and Saltgrass Roads southeast of Lemoore on Tuesday.

The CHP says four children, two girls, and two boys, were driving a Gator style ATV, when the quad flipped into a slough containing three feet of water.

Officers say two girls managed to get out and ran for help, while the two boys were pinned underneath the vehicle.

The CHP says the 6-year-old is still in critical condition.
