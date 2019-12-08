tree fall

40-foot tree topples over, lands on 2 people in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO -- During our blustery weather, a 40-foot tree toppled and landed on two people in San Francisco.

They were walking on the sidewalk when the tree fell.

The soil around the roots is saturated.



Both people hit by the tree said they were in pain, and were taken to the hospital.

At least one parked car was damaged.

This happened at Locust and Clay street. And for a time, the fire department urged people to avoid the area.
